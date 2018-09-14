Friday, September 14th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to an arrest report, a man arrested early yesterday for masturbating in public told police that engaging in such illicit pleasure sessions “helps with his anxiety.”

Cops allege that 20-year-old Carlos Salvador was naked from the waist down when a witness spotted him around 2:30 AM inside a 24-hour laundromat in Clearwater, Florida. When police arrived at the laundromat, Salvador was seated inside and “masturbating while watching pornography on his phone.”

During police questioning, Salvador reportedly admitted to previously masturbating in public, saying that it “helps with his anxiety.” Salvador was arrested for exposure of sexual organs, a misdemeanor, and booked into the county jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A San Clemente, California woman with a history of alleged bizarre scams, including a faked pregnancy, is suspected of creating a nonexistent husband to bilk good Samaritans out of at least $11,000 in donations she claimed would help firefighters during the recent Holy Fire.

Orange County sheriff’s Lt. Mike Peters said that 28-year-old Ashley Bemis collected cash and hundreds of items — such as food, clothing, and blankets — in the scheme uncovered after victims began complaining on Facebook.

“The scam involved the elaborate support of social media postings to add credibility to the fictitious information,” he said. Adding that, “It was well-planned.” As of right now there is no indication that she has been arrested yet.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Two people have been arrested in Fort Myers, Florida for participating in a sex act on a Fort Myers sidewalk in broad daylight. Fort Myers Police have arrested 58-year-old Phillip Daley and 47-year-old Bernadette Colatarci and charged them both with Lewd and Lascivious Acts.

According to a police report, on Monday a bicycle patrol officer was riding when he noticed a person lying down on the sidewalk while another hovered over them. As the officer approached, she realized that Colatarci was performing oral sex on Daley.

The pair were interrupted and taken into custody for transportation to Lee County Jail. Both suspects have extensive arrest histories, with fourteen combined arrests between them this year, mostly for open container and trespassing.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A North Carolina teenager is accused of holding his boss at gunpoint and demanding he be paid in cash. The Fayetteville Observer reports 18-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt is charged with kidnapping and discharging a firearm to cause fear.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says Hunt’s boss, Robert Lockamy, told authorities Hunt called out of work Friday and hadn’t picked up his paycheck. Lockamy says Hunt entered the business Monday and began yelling.

Lockamy says he told Hunt he didn’t have cash, but the check was already written. Authorities say Hunt then walked Lockamy at gunpoint to where the check was kept and took it. It’s unclear if Hunt has a lawyer.