Missouri Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Treatment Court Expansion Legislation

Legislation expanding Missouri’s treatment court system to all counties has been approved by the state Senate Judiciary Committee. Thursday’s vote was 7-0. Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Bob Dixon of Springfield says the vote is a “tremendous success” for House sponsor Kevin Austin and for the entire Legislature:

Stone County Judge Alan Blankenship, Greene County drug court Judge Peggy Davis and Campaign Life Missouri Director Samuel Lee testified for the bill. Lee tells senators MORE than 70 percent of women at the LifeHouse crisis maternity home in Springfield have histories of addiction. The full Senate is expected to vote on the measure today (Friday). The House approved it this week by a 141-1 vote.