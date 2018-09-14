Missouri special session bill to boost STEM and computer science education progressing

Missouri lawmakers are close to passing a measure to boost STEM education in schools during a special session of the legislature. Governor Parson vetoed the bill because it designated 12 standards he said would favor one specific company to be the online curriculum provider. Representative Travis Fitzwater said he’d changed the language in advance to avoid such an objection.

Fitzwater, a Republican from Holts Summit, authored the STEM and computer science bill that could see final passage in the special session today in the Senate.