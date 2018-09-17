Monday, September 17th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Arizona man feigning to suffer from Down Syndrome tricked a series of female caregivers into bathing him and changing his diaper, according to investigators who have filed felony sex abuse and fraud charges against the creepy scamster.

As alleged in court documents, the scheme by 30-year-old Paul Menchaca began in May when he advertised on CareLinx, a “nationwide professional caregiver marketplace” that connects clients with home care workers.

In response to the ad, a caregiver corresponded solely via text with a woman named Amy, who claimed to be Menchaca’s mother. Amy told the caregiver that her son had Down syndrome and “required diaper changes and assistance with bathing.”

Police allege that “Amy,” who arranged for payments and provided care instructions, was actually Menchaca himself. Menchaca was named Tuesday in a four-count felony complaint. He was freed from custody after posting $15,000 bond and has been ordered to have no contact with the three caregivers.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Considering the crimes of creepy Jared Fogle, perhaps a felon should think twice about wearing a Subway t-shirt when posing for his latest sex offender registry photo.

29-year-old Daniel Audie Wayne Smith, a Birmingham, Alabama resident did just that, as he actually wore a green T-shirt with the Subway logo while take his registry photo.

Smith is on the state’s sex offender list due to his 2009 conviction on attempted sexual abuse charges. The victim was a seven-year-old boy. Smith, who was released from prison in 2013, is currently unemployed, according to the state registry.

Fogle was Subway’s spokesperson until his 2015 arrest for possessing child pornography and paying a teenage girl for sex. Sentenced to 15 years and eight months, Fogle is imprisoned at the federal lockup in Englewood, Colorado.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an E-Cig of Denver store in Aurora. The clumsy would-be thief dropped the gun over the counter and quickly fled the store, and it was all caught on camera.

In the video, the suspect walks up to the counter and pulls out what the owner and employee later identified as an Airsoft, or BB gun. As the footage continues, the suspect fumbles the gun and tries to hop the counter, but the employee picks up the weapon, forcing the suspect to take off running.

While the suspect was wearing gloves, the store’s owner hopes the evidence left behind will help police. The store owner said, “There were no fingerprints in the store, but definitely on the firearm itself, you know the clip and everything they got fingerprints off of that.”

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Authorities say a Missouri man who accidentally shot himself in the genitals lied to investigators and said someone else shot him.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 19-year-old Taylor Joseph Guthrie is charged with a misdemeanor count of making a false report after he was wounded in July at a mobile home park in Prathersville.

Court documents say Gurthrie told Boone County deputies that a suspect fired at him from the park entrance and fled. But deputies found a shell casing near where Guthrie had been standing, indicating the shot hadn’t been fired from the park entrance.

Guthrie later said he was actually retrieving the 9mm pistol from a car when it went off. The gun had been reported stolen from Memphis, Tennessee.