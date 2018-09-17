Multiple wrecks and injuries Friday afternoon happen in an hour’s time
Six people were hurt due to three accidents that happened within an hour of each other Friday afternoon.
Two people were hurt east of Wyatt on Highway 62 starting at 3:10.
30-year-old Clarksville resident Carrie Prince had to be flown to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau due to serious injuries.
A passenger in the car, Casirmiro Alcala, was taken by helicopter to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.
An unrelated accident happened in Scott County, when a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Scott Diebold of Oran failed to yield to 49-year-old Bobby Conner of Brownwood.
It happened on Route W near Oran; both were moderately injured and were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis.
Shortly thereafter at 4:17 on Interstate 55, a northbound vehicle driven by Tracy Davis rear-ended another car.
The other car was stopped in the roadway. She and 20-year-old Logan Ford were moderately injured, and they were taken by ambulance to the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital.