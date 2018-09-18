A Missouri based tactical rescue team still ready to assist with Florence
A tactical rescue team from Missouri that helped with Hurricane Harvey, is still ready to assist in the aftermath of Florence. The Southeast Missouri Homeland Security Response Team has lightweight boats that are durable and can carry a lot of people. Response Team member Brad Dillow says his crew often rescues people who have been stranded.
Dillow says flood waters are dangerous because they’re often contaminated with oil, gasoline, sewage, and diseases.