Puxico man sentenced to over 18 years for child pornography charges

A Puxico man has been sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

28-year-old James Davenport had plead guilty in June, and appeared in court yesterday before Judge John Ross in Cape Girardeau’s federal courthouse.

Davenport had used an online application to gain child porn in online chat groups, depicting the abuse of young children.

Following the release from his sentence, he’ll be on a lifetime supervised release, and he’ll be registered as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office.