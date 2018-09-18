Sikeston Department of Public Safety takes one into custody over stabbing resulting from feud

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Alabama Street on Saturday over a disturbance on the 200 Block.

A 25-year-old Sikeston woman had been stabbed as a result of an ongoing feud between her and 28-year-old Jasmine Stevenson.

Stevenson was arrested for 1st degree assault and armed criminal action. She’s being held on $35,000 bond.

Witnesses say there was a fight between the two women, which ended with Stevenson pulling a knife and stabbing the victim’s arm several times.

The victim was taken to Missouri Delta for treatment; she was later released.