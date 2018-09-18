State Audit: Government red tape is creating a shortage of services for domestic violence victims

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a report claiming government red tape is creating a shortage of services for domestic violence victims. The audit shows more than 28,000 requests for shelter went unmet in 2017. Galloway notes that Missouri turns away a higher percentage of victims from domestic violence shelters than five surrounding states.

The audit shows the surrounding states with better records for assisting domestic violence victims are Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.