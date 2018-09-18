Tuesday, September 18th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Connecticut woman is headed to prison for her role in a month-long crime spree in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including an attempted bank robbery in which she and another woman dressed as nuns.

Swahilys Pedraza-Rodriguez received a 15-month sentence on Thursday. The 20-year-old New Haven woman had pleaded guilty in June to robbing a bank in Garfield, New Jersey, while wearing a head covering and conspiring to steal money from an ATM at a bank in Scotrun, Pennsylvania.

Her co-defendant, 24-year-old Melisa Aquino Arias of Passaic, New Jersey, received a 37-month sentence Wednesday. The pair were arrested last October, about two weeks after the Garfield robbery, when they went to a Teaneck bank and asked about opening an account. An employee recognized them and called police.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida stripper netted her second arrest of the day when she went from twirling on poles to whirling a hair-straightener at other dancers. 26-year-old Ashley Barrett allegedly attacked two co-workers, one of whom was sleeping, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the VIP Gentlemen’s Club in Key West.

The strippers told police Barrett was intoxicated and began to swing a flatiron at them. “We’re going to play an evil game,” Barrett allegedly told one stripper. “I’m going to get you when you least expect it.”

It was unclear whether the flatiron was hot during the alleged incident. Earlier in the day, Barrett was arrested for another incident in which she allegedly waved a knife at co-workers. The colleagues told police she became upset and started gesturing at them with a knife.

According to court records, Barrett now faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She remained in custody Friday at Stock Island Detention Center on $35,000 bond.

OR HOW ABOUT……

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said one of its own deputies has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Deputy Steven Walker stars in the A&E TV show “LivePD,” which features the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, Walker was arrested by New Port Richey police officers for driving drunk. A report released by the New Port Richey Police Department says officers found Walker standing in front of his Honda Accord which had heavy front-end damage. A second vehicle, a Chevy Impala, was also heavily damaged.

Justin Kerr owns the car that Walker hit, he was inside him home Saturday morning when the crash happened. “He somehow merged into the wrong side of the street and hit my car,” Kerr said.

Walker told an officer he crashed into Kerr’s car after he swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The officer noticed several signs of impairment and began an investigation. Walker refused a breath test and a field sobriety test. Walker was charged with DUI and DUI with property damage charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Detectives are searching for a man they say bought a motorhome with a $246,445.51 check that later turned out to be worthless. When staff at Lazy Days tried to process the check given to them by 59-year-old Robert Schneider it was returned to them.

Detectives say Schneider handed over the worthless check before driving off the lot with a 2014 Winnebago motorhome. Detectives have provided pictures of the same model as the stolen motorhome, however, these pictures are not the actual stolen motorhome.

A warrant was issued for Schneider’s arrest Thursday for first-degree grand theft. Detectives have followed leads and checked numerous campgrounds in an attempt to find the stolen motorhome, which was last reported in Hollywood.