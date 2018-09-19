Education budget aims to help hundreds of MO families with early childhood development
Hundreds of Missouri families remain on a wait list to get help with their early childhood development needs. Board of Education President Charlie Shields supports a proposed five-million dollar state funding increase for the Parents as Teachers organization to help the families.
State aid for the program has taken a plunge over the years – from 31-million in 2010 to the current fiscal year’s 18-million. The budget proposal heads to the governor and legislature.