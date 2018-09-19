Missouri rancher sues over deaths of cattle in flooding

OZARKS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri rancher is suing a railroad over the deaths of more than 50 head of cattle after flooding.

Randy Hoover & Sons LLC alleges that BNSF failed to provide adequate drainage to the elevated berms on which its train tracks are built. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the lack of drainage caused water to dam up and overrun a farm near West Plains, wiping out fencing.

The suit says some cattle drowned and that others were struck by trains. BSNF has not formally replied to the allegations in federal court.