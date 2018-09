The name of a man who was found dead in Wolf Lake has been released.

53-year-old Jeffery Spicer of Murphysboro was discovered around 11:20 Sunday morning at 7625 State Route 3 North.

His autopsy was conducted yesterday at 1 o’clock, and, while the autopsy information is still pending, the death is considered suspicious.

His name hadn’t been released yesterday while Spicer’s family was notified.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating.