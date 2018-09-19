Scott County wreck requires Air Evac to St. Louis Children’s Hospital

A wreck in Scott County forced one person to be flown to the hospital and roads had to be closed in the area.

It happened near 3:30 yesterday afternoon.

A UTV was reported overturned and multiple people were hurt on County Road 248 outside of Oran, 3 miles north of highway 77.

Oran rescue responded, with word of one person with a head injury and one person with severe arm trauma.

One of them was taken by Air Evac to a St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

County road 246 was closed and blocked at the time.