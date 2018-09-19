Some Cape Girardeau residents receive bills with incorrect information
Some Cape Girardeau residents might have gotten an incorrect bill for water, sewer and trash.
Bills dated September 12 in the northwest corner of the city are affected.
The city says that a third party vendor misprinted the account balances.
Automatic payments were not affected.
Staff is working with the software vendor to prevent the billing error from occurring again.
Customer Service can be reached at 573-339-6322 for more help.