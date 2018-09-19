Wednesday, September 19th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man became royally irritated while trying to buy lunch at an Ohio Burger King on Thursday and made one whopper of a 9-1-1 call.

The caller reportedly said, “No I’m not moving anywhere until you give me back my coupons. I’m calling the police.” The 73-year-old customer was trying to pay for his order with buy one, get one free Whopper coupons at the Burger King.

Officers responded quickly and soon learned what the man’s beef was all about. The caller told 9-1-1, “The guy took my coupons and he won’t give them back to me and he won’t give me the free whopper that they call for either.”

But, according to the police report, the customer “received the coupons in Texas and was advised that they are no good in Ohio. He was also advised he is not allowed to return to this Burger King.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

According to court records, a Florida man was arrested this month after driving his 15-year-old son to a local park for a late-night sexual encounter with his girlfriend, also 15.

At around 11:30 p.m. on September 6th, a police officer spotted a Toyota parked after hours at McChesney Park in Port St. Lucie. The patrolman approached the vehicle and found Laurence Mitchell, 53, in the driver’s seat.

Asked what he was doing that Thursday evening, Mitchell explained that his son had asked him to pick up his girlfriend so that the minors could go to the park and “do their thang.”

As to why the teens would be transported to a park after hours, Mitchell replied, “So they can do what kids do.” Asked by a patrolman for clarification of that statement, Mitchell reportedly said, “Well, they aren’t out there stealing, they are just having sex.”

Mitchell acknowledged that he did not know the girl he had picked up “nor gained consent to have her out from her parents.” But he added that, “They could be out there doing worse.” Mitchell was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Georgia man is accused of menacing a pizza delivery worker with a knife on Saturday at a local hotel. Police arrested 55-year-old Samuel Fermin Cheek at the Residence Inn around 11:40 p.m.

On Saturday, Cheek, who was staying at the hotel, ordered a pizza to be delivered to his room. As the delivery man was leaving, he realized he forgot to have Cheek sign a slip and went back and knocked on his door.

Cheek reportedly reacted angrily and began yelling and swearing while holding a jackknife by his side. Although Cheek never threatened him, the driver felt threatened and told a hotel employee, who called police.

When police knocked on the door, Cheek began yelling until he noticed they were police. Cheek at first said he may have dropped the knife when reaching for his money to pay for the pizza. He then said the pizza delivery man had tried to kick the room door in. He was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (knife).

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police are looking for a man who allegedly used a tiny accomplice to steal several items from an arcade-style game at a New Hampshire mall last week.

Police said that the suspect told a small, female toddler to climb into the bottom of the game at the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem. Once inside the arcade vending machine, the tot grabbed several items and handed them to the suspect.

Salem police posted photos and a video of the alleged crime on its Facebook page, asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. The suspect was described as a “white Hispanic male” between 20 and 30 years old.

Another young boy, who police said was between 5 and 7 years old, was also seen with the suspect during the incident. Red Robin hostess Hannah Forese said she witnessed the alleged theft and alerted mall security.