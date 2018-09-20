Former Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan sworn in as US Marshall

Former Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan is now a federal marshal.

He took up the role yesterday at a swearing-in at the Cape Girardeau Courthouse. Jordan’s now the U.S. Marshall of the Eastern District of Missouri, an appointment he was nominated for earlier this year by President Donald Trump.

He resigned from his sheriff post and was very recently confirmed by the US Congress.

Jordan was the longest serving Sheriff in Cape Girardeau’s history.