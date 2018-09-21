Bipartisan Praise from Missouri House Leaders About Special Session

There is bipartisan praise from Missouri House leaders about the Legislature’s passage of two key bills during the special session. The bills involve expanding treatment courts and STEM education. House Speaker Todd Richardson of Poplar Bluff says both are important:

House Minority Leader Gina Mitten also praises the passage of both bills. Lawmakers have approved a bill expanding Missouri’s treatment court system to all counties. The other bill establishes a statewide STEM career awareness program.