Friday, September 21st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Neighbors are complaining about a Florida man who’s apparently getting a little too comfortable in the area. They claim the man, who lives in Stuart, frequently does outdoor chores completely nude. And witnesses of the nudity say they’ve seen enough.

One of the man’s neighbors stated, “He works on his car, and he does it naked and everyone has called the police, he is just out there doing his yard work … naked.” Another neighbor added, “Have some respect … Kids catch the bus here. It’s wrong.”

Indecent exposure is illegal in public places in the state. But while some may be disturbed by the man’s choice to go in the nude, officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office previously told WBPF-News they’re unable to take any action against him because the man is on private property and is “not touching himself inappropriately.”

However, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told Fox News on Wednesday authorities are currently in the process of obtaining a warrant to arrest the man if he is spotted in the nude again.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he tried to outsmart a urine test. According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Charles Bickford showed up at a probation office in Hudson on Thursday for court-mandated color-code urinalysis testing.

Inside, he met with the probation officer who has supervised him for the past seven months. During the urine test, the officer noticed Bickford had attached a clear plastic squirt bottle to his genitals using a rubber band.

Deputies say it was “a willful attempt to defraud the validity of the lawfully administered urine drug screening.” An arrest report called it a violation of a condition of his active felony drug offender probation. His probation officer told him to stay in the testing lab so he could get help from another officer.

Deputies say Bickford refused and pushed his officer so he could escape the lab. According to an arrest report, he then tried to push past a second probation officer in the hallway. He is now facing charges for battery on a probation officer and resisting arrest with violence.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Tacoma, Washington police say that a 22-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg Sunday evening while inside a Chuck E. Cheese. Luckily, no other injuries were reported.

Police said that the man is currently at the hospital and that firing the gun was accidental. There will not be any charges and his name will not be released. They also said that he did have a gun permit.

The Seattle PI reports that the incident caused panic inside the restaurant that hosts children and families. Many parents were angry that the man brought the firearm into a place with so many kids.

The PI also reported that the restaurant may be able to file a civil lawsuit. The Tacoma Chuck E. Cheese has a sign posted near the front door stating that firearms are not allowed inside.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A New York City man charged with setting a massive blaze that damaged more than 135 vehicles at a Brooklyn shopping center told investigators that he was “motivated to start the fire by his belief that others used the parked vehicles for sexual activity.”

23-year-old Evon Stephens was named yesterday in a federal complaint charging him with starting Monday’s seven-alarm blaze inside the garage at the Kings Plaza Shopping Center. The garage was used by car dealerships to store vehicles for sale.

Investigators allege that Stephens initially torched a Mercedes-Benz, with the fire spreading to other vehicles. As he departed the garage Monday morning, Stephens “made an obscene hand gesture” towards a surveillance camera.

After being apprehended Monday afternoon, Stephens told police that he routinely went to the garage and “accessed vehicles” owned by auto dealers. He reportedly confessed to starting the fire because he thought the parked autos were being used by “others” for sexual liaisons. Stephens, facing a felony arson charge, is being held at the federal detention center in Brooklyn.