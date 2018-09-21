Three people arrested by Perryville Police Department on drug charges

Three people were arrested on drug-related search warrants by the Perryville Police Department.

It happened on the 600 block of Main St. Tuesday when officers encountered Paula M. Beam and John P. Hager in the home there.

They were both arrested, and drug paraphernalia was found in the residence.

Another man, Keith Hager, approached the scene looking for his brother. After asked by police if he had anything illegal in his possession, he said he had a pipe for marijuana. He was arrested as well.

It was later discovered Beam had kept meth with her during processing, which she’s charged for as well.