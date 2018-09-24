Central MO legislator criticizes Clean MO initiative

Columbia state Senator Caleb Rowden says a possible November ballot measure called Clean Missouri would leave minority groups with less legislative representation. The proposal would require legislative redistricting, change restrictions on campaign and lobbyist gifts and make legislators wait two years before becoming lobbyists.

The Missouri Court of Appeals in Kansas City has reversed a lower court’s decision on the ballot measure, which means the proposal will stay on the November ballot for now. An appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court is expected.