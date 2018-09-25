Committee gives positive reviews to all but one MO judge running for re-election [mo1judreviews3] 9/25/18 A judicial review committee says 58 of the 59 Missouri judges seeking re-election in November meet performance standards. During a press conference Monday in Jefferson City, committee chairman Dale Doerhoff (DEER-hoff) says evaluating judges serves important purposes. [mo1judreviews3] :18 “….excellent performance improvements. St. Louis Associate Circuit Judge Barbara Peebles fell below standards. Performance is based upon surveys completed by eligible lawyers and jurors and then scored by committee members.
