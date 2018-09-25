Former McCracken County Property Value Administrator indicted for theft and forgery

A woman formerly serving as the McCracken County Property Value Administrator has been indicted by a grand jury on theft and forgery charges.

An investigation started out with a complaint over the misuse of funds.

Nancy Brock was charged with 8 counts Friday, and is accused of one count of theft by unlawful taking over $500, and seven counts of forgery.

She turned herself over to authorities and posted her $5,000 bond.

She’ll appear in court on Thursday morning.