Paducah man accused of child abuse

A Paducah man was charged with child abuse of a two-year-old, after child services contacted police on Saturday.

30-year-old Dustin Gorham is believed to have injured the child, who was hospitalized with fractures to her tibia, femur and skull.

It’s believed that Gorham had been watching the child, and he told police she had fallen from a bed.

Those claims don’t match the findings of medical staff.

Gorham has been arrested and convicted twice before on child abuse charges.