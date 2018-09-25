Tuesday, September 25th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Pittsburgh Police say a drunk driver crashed onto the roof of a Greenfield Giant Eagle early Saturday morning. Officers were sent to the grocery store for a report of a vehicle on the roof around 4:00 a.m.

Police say the driver was speeding when he struck the curb at a bend in the road. The vehicle apparently went airborne and landed on the roof of the Giant Eagle. Employees were stocking items inside the store at the time of the crash.

No one was injured, but police say “due to the nature of the accident and the location of the vehicle, it was highly likely that employees could have been seriously injured or killed.”

According to a criminal complaint, the driver, identified as 55-year-old Bobby Lee Jones, was staggering when he got out of the car, his speech was slurred, and officers could smell alcohol on his breath. He failed a standardized field sobriety test and a breath test showed he had a blood alcohol level of .123. He was promptly transported to jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Shelbyville, Indiana man said he was pistol-whipped Friday over an argument about a Bruno Mars song. The victim told police he and another friend went to visit their friend of 50 years in Greenwood, Indiana at about 5:00 p.m.

The victim said the three of them were talking and started arguing over whether a certain song was sung by Bruno Mars. The victim said it was, but the accused said it wasn’t sung by Bruno Mars.

The fight continued to escalate until the victim showed his friend that the song was by Bruno Mars. At that point, the victim said his friend pulled a gun out and pointed it at him. The victim said he called the accused a “chicken****,” then the accused swung the gun at him, striking him in the face.

The victim told police the gun went off when it hit him. He said he then took a swing at the other man, then the gun went off again. The accused was arrested on suspicion of battery with injury and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A man who stole $600 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store in Florida has been sentenced to twenty years in state prison. A jury in Pensacola convicted 48-year-old Robert Spellman of burglary and grand theft in August.

Authorities say Spellman took ten cartons of cigarettes from a stock room in the store manager’s office last December. He was sentenced Friday. The State Attorney’s Office said Police found Spellman nearby with the cigarettes in his possession.

Spellman reportedly had fourteen felony and thirty-one misdemeanor convictions prior to the cigarette theft, which qualified him as a habitual felony offender. That led to the lengthy 20-year prison sentence imposed Friday by an Escambia County judge.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Kentucky State Police arrested Bardstown police officer Matthew Glass on Friday, accusing him of being drunk at a firearms training range. Police say he was drunk while at the Department of Criminal Justice Training facility in Madison County.

The commissioner of the department of justice says Glass had a water bottle filled with a clear alcohol inside his backpack. He was booked into the Madison County Correction Center on Friday afternoon and released a short time later.