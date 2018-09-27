Murder suspect takes hostage in New Madrid County, kills himself in standoff with police

A homicide suspect was killed when in a standoff with law enforcement in New Madrid County yesterday.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was wanted in a Cape Girardeau County homicide but he committed suicide after taking a hostage at a hotel.

In Cape Girardeau County, Sheriff’s Deputies were called to check on a man on Old Sprigg Street Road. They found him dead and suspected foul play. The Cape Giradeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was then activated.

After locating him at a hotel, the state Highway Patrol, the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, New Madrid police, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, and Marston police tried to negotiate with him.

The suspect took his life after law enforcement tried talking to him, but the woman he held hostage was not hurt.

Her name wasn’t released either.