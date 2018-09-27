Suspects taken into custody in Calloway and Graves County burglaries and thefts

Several suspects have been taken into custody for burglarizing a church and businesses.

 

Six people were taken into custody over the incident on charges of burglary:

 

Including:

 

Zachery Lewis of Murray

Evan Hopkins of Murray

Virginia Mize of Murray

 

Stephen Clement of Houston

 

Two juveniles were also arrested.

 

A video led to their arrest; the incidents happened in the city of Murray, as well as in Calloway and Graves Counties.

