Suspects taken into custody in Calloway and Graves County burglaries and thefts
Several suspects have been taken into custody for burglarizing a church and businesses.
Six people were taken into custody over the incident on charges of burglary:
Including:
Zachery Lewis of Murray
Evan Hopkins of Murray
Virginia Mize of Murray
Stephen Clement of Houston
Two juveniles were also arrested.
A video led to their arrest; the incidents happened in the city of Murray, as well as in Calloway and Graves Counties.