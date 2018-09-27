Thursday, September 27th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A police report indicates that a domestic dispute over a pimple became so heated Saturday that cops were called to a Florida home to break up the altercation.

According to investigators, a 75-year-old man and his 55-year-old spouse “were involved in an argument over the husband wanting his wife to pop a pimple on his back.”

The quarrel got heated enough for someone to call 9-1-1. When a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the Bradenton residence, the couple advised that “the altercation was just verbal and never turned violent.”

The cop reported observing no injuries to either party, each of whom was provided domestic violence pamphlets. A brief police report does not reveal if the pimple ever got popped.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Washington State Patrol trooper got more than he bargained for when he tried to pull over a woman from Olympia for expired tabs. The trooper spotted a white hatchback Toyota Prius on Wednesday evening.

But when the trooper turned on his emergency lights, the driver “made no reasonable attempt to pull over,” according to the arrest report. The trooper then told her over the loudspeaker to get off the road. She stayed put.

The trooper then approached the driver’s side window and told her again to move off the road. She allegedly said she would not stop until she reached the Bank of America parking lot.

The trooper told the driver to pull over a third time. She reportedly said, “I will not. I drive a Prius. I am not pulling over there.” The trooper told her a fourth time, according to his written report. Again, she refused.

Seeing that the driver would not cooperate, the trooper told her to step out of the vehicle. She said no and resisted, according to the report. He then forced her out. She was arrested for investigation of failing to obey instructions, failing to identify herself, and for obstruction.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police said in court records that a 29-year-old woman is accused of leaving her 4-year-old daughter home alone to go partying in Scottsdale. The little girl reportedly knocked on a neighbor’s door at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and told them her mother, Alexandra Rose Ciliento, wasn’t home.

Authorities said it turned out that mom had been gone overnight. The neighbor told police they waited with the girl for about 45 minutes with no sign of her mother before calling 9-1-1.

Officers were able to reach Ciliento at 8:20 a.m. after obtaining her number from the child’s father. When she returned home, she told Scottsdale police she left her apartment near Bell and Pima roads at 11:00 p.m. Saturday for the Scottsdale entertainment district.

Police said, “No plan was set in place to have the child watched by a family member or guardian. Nor was there any attempt made to secure a babysitter.” Ciliento is facing one felony count of child abuse.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in Florida said a man and a woman whose bike had a flat tire were attacked as they tried to walk across the Main Street Bridge in Daytona Beach. 21-year-old Derrick Goodin allegedly began yelling at 34-year-old Stephanie Ellis about a prior money exchange and threw her bicycle off the bridge.

According to a police report, Goodin struck Ellis in the face during the verbal argument. 33-year-old Anthony Mascaro tried to intervene and got into a fist fight with Goodin. But Goodin allegedly threw him “face-first” into the water, about 30 feet below.

Officer Christopher Maher, who was driving across the bridge around 5:00 p.m. Saturday when the incident occurred, said he witnessed what happened and recorded it on camera.

Both victims refused to press charges, but Goodin was arrested anyway, for throwing someone off a bridge. Police said the act could have prompted serious injury or death.