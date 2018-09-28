Cape Girardeau man arrested on child pornography charges

A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested on child pornography.

67-year-old John F. Hinck was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control on Wednesday.

Investigators went to Hinck’s residence located on Whitener Street. As a result of their search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.

He’s been taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

They made the arrest on a search warrant they were assisted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.