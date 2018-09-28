CAT BOX Meet Lilly

This is Lilly. She is a 1 year old altered female ready for your love! Light green eyes and a tabby mixed coat with a white mask and freckles by her nose. Very cuddly and curious. She was found as a stray and is now at the Humane Society of SE Missouri. Lilly has been micro-chipped. Has her shots and is spayed. She has shown to be negative for feline leukemia. Her adoption fee is 130$ to cover all vetting but you will get a discount if you mention CAT BOX. Go get Lilly and she will love you her entire life.