Monday, October 1st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Penn State student is facing trial after charging $15,000 for porn on his ex-roommate’s debit card. Parker Schoem is facing four felonies, after allegedly stealing his former roommate’s debit card information and spending over $15,000 on adult websites for over three years.

In August, Schoem’s ex-roommate became aware of a large sum of money missing from his bank account, after returning to Penn State from serving with the South Korean Army. State College Police tracked the purchase information to miscellaneous pornographic websites linked to Schoem’s email address.

According to a court document, 21-year-old Schoem allegedly confessed to the use of the card to access live pornographic pay-per-view events for about two years in mid-September.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police in Lincoln, Nebraska cited a man for drinking an alcoholic beverage in the back of a police cruiser. The incident happened just before midnight on September 26th.

The Lincoln Police Department said they found 38-year-old Rubin Rollins intoxicated on the street, trying to get to his brother’s house. The police kindly offered him a ride so he wouldn’t struggle getting there in his inebriated state.

That’s when they heard a can open in the back of the cruiser and saw him drinking Hurricane Malt Liquor. He was cited for having an open container of an alcoholic beverage. He was then sent to the Bridge Behavioral Health Center.

OR HOW ABOUT……

New York Cops say that a pair of heads-up police officers caught a man suspected in in a string of convenience store stickups — after he stopped to gas up his car a half-mile away from his most recent target.

Police were looking for a man in a white hoodie driving a dark Cadillac sedan after someone stuck up the 7-Eleven on Kings Highway by Coney Island Ave. in Sheepshead Bay early Wednesday morning.

Not long after, someone with a similar description hit two more stores, including another 7-Eleven on Nostrand Ave. and Ave. Y. At 6:00 a.m., officers Daniel Kim and Daniel Gillen spotted 37-year-old Benjamin Uzilou wearing a white hoodie gassing up his Cadillac on Ocean Ave. and Ave. Z — a half-mile away from the latest heist.

They took Uzilou into custody, finding a gun and marijuana in his possession. The clerk at the Nostrand Ave. store then identified him as the robber. Police are still working to link him to the other robberies, including eight more heists since Sept. 15th.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Georgia man is accused of stealing 150 pounds of waffle mix from a former employer and flipping it to a syrupy stream of buyers.

Lieutenant Odilia Bergh, a Peachtree City police spokeswoman, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday that 33-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson is charged with burglary. Police say Nelson drove to his former employer’s storage facility in August and stole five boxes of Golden Malted waffle batter.

Bergh says Nelson then covertly sold it to buyers who contacted him about the stolen dough. Bergh says Nelson later was identified on surveillance video of the theft and arrested this month. He has since posted bail and been released.