Blunt Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Preserve Missouri, U.S. Battlefields

Senator Roy Blunt has been working with a bipartisan broup to introduce an act intended to preserve the nation’s battlefields.

It’s intended to “preserve, conserve and enhance the visitor experience at nationally significant battlefields of the American Revolution, War of 1812 and the Civil War.”

Blunt says, “As a former history teacher, I know how inspiring it can be for people to visit the places where our nation’s history unfolded.”

The acts would increase the Battlefield Land Acquisition Grants Program to $20 million a years

Missouri battlefields that have received grant funding include: Wilson’s Creek, Moore’s Mill, Newtonia, Little Blue River, and Carthage.