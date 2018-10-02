Galloway says audit shows law enforcement needs to step up efforts to capture 1,200 missing sex offenders
A new state audit has found that about 1,200 registered sex offenders are missing – with 800 of them considered to be the most dangerous of offenders. Boone County Sheriff’s Department Major Tom Reddin says adults and children must be cautious because the sex offender registry is one tool.
Reddin says officers do address checks a few times each year and school resource officers also do them during the summer months.