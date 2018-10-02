Missouri Operation Lifesaver Promotes Rail Safety

An organization that promotes rail safety education says eight people have been killed in Missouri so far in 2018, in collisions between trains and vehicles or pedestrians. A reporter rode with a Union Pacific crew on Friday in Jefferson City, and observed officers issue at least four tickets to drivers who ignored train warning signals. Missouri Operation Lifesaver executive director Tim Hull also rode in the locomotive cab:

Just last week in western Missouri’s Liberty, city employee Cameron Leeds was killed when a train struck the city-owned vehicle he was driving. Leeds waited for a westbound train to pass before trying to cross double tracks, and was struck by an eastbound train.