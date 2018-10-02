Space available in next week’s Cape Girardeau longbow-making workshop Oct. 4

Craft your own hickory longbow from start to finish.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host a Longbow-Making Workshop Thursday, Oct. 4, through Saturday, Oct. 6. Participants will craft their own longbow, suitable for hunting, under the guidance of AJ Hendershott, MDC’s outreach and education regional supervisor.

“This is a hands-on course, where we explore the history of archery in North America from raw material harvest to bow design and performance,” Hendershott said. “We only use hand tools and a lot of patience to make hickory longbows. They’re truly works of art.”

Cost for the materials is $100, payable in advance with a check made out to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation. Previous woodworking experience is recommended, as well as stamina and upper arm strength. Anyone ages 15 and up are welcome.

“This course is a work out as well,” Hendershott said. “It takes some strength.”

Hours of the workshop are Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendance is required all three days of the workshop to finish making a longbow. As well as a bow, participants will leave with lists of references and resources for making future bows on their own.

Register for this workshop in advance at www.mdc.mo.gov/events.