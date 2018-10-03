Kennett’s Police Chief to retire at the end of October

After serving in law enforcement for 35 years, Kennett’s Police Chief is going into retirement.

Chief Johnny Dennis said he’s been serving the city itself for 25 and a half years.

Kennett is Dennis’ hometown but began his career with the Corning Police Department, later working for the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, and eventually serving in the Kennett Police Department, where his father had once served.

He’ll be leaving the office on October 30th.