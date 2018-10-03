Poplar Bluff man and East St. Louis men sentenced for stealing more than 60 firearms, carjacking

A Poplar Bluff man and several East St. Louis, Illinois men were sentenced for burglarizing a Poplar Bluff firearms dealer.

Demarlon Richardson of Poplar Bluff and Germonde Brunner, Arlandus Howard, Norlando Jackson, and Antywan Seawood have been sentenced for burglarizing Instapawn on February 28th of last year.

The five men stole more than 60 firearms from Instapawn after they broke a window and entered the store.

About a dozen firearms have been recovered but the rest remain missing.

The four Illinois men were also sentenced for committing a carjacking in the city of Clayton, which they used in the burglary.

Richardson was sentenced to 12 months in prison, Brunner was sentenced to 48 months, Jackson was sentenced to 300 months, Seawood was sentenced to 240 months, and Howard was sentenced to 240 months.