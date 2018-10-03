Saint Francis Healthcare Systems no longer part of effort to bring behavioral health hospital to Cape Girardeau

Three medical groups in Cape Girardeau were planned to be one of three partners in bringing a behavioral health hospital to Cape Girardeau, but one of them has backed out.

The Southeast Missourian reports Saint Francis Medical Center had been a part of the negotiations along with SoutheastHEALTH and United Health Services.

The agreement wasn’t formalized but the three entities were arranged to help support the effort.

Healthcare systems President and CEO Maryann Reese said quote “Saint Francis is thrilled for our community and in full support of the new behavioral health hospital.”

Southeast will continue to support it financially.

Saint Francis’ departure is the result of the three’s failure to come to terms; the plan to build the $29.2 million, 102-bed psychiatric hospital in Cape was approved in May.