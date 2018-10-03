Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

In Georgia, two DeKalb County pre-K teachers resigned after students accused them of tying their hands behind their backs with zip-tie. Oak View Elementary School suspended the two teachers after a parent said they tied two young girls’ hands behind their backs as a form of punishment.

The school’s principal sent a letter to parents on Thursday that said: “Steps were taken immediately to investigate the allegations that were made including removing the Staff members from duty pending resolution of the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing, but the news station reported the two teachers have resigned. The mother of one of the two girls, who had their hands allegedly zip-tied, told Channel 2 she’s furious that this happened to her 4-year-old.

One mother was quoted as saying, “Oh my god, that’s like being in jail in handcuffs. How can someone do this to a 4-year-old child?” The names of the two teachers have not been released.

AND THEN THERE’S……

While dining Saturday at a Florida café, Pedgie Georges thought it would be funny to send her boyfriend a text falsely claiming that “people were robbing the restaurant.”

But what the 22-year-old woman did not anticipate when planning her “prank” was that her beau would call 9-1-1 to report that an armed robbery was in progress at Alabon Bakery, a Fort Pierce eatery specializing in Haitian cooking.

After receiving the 9-1-1 call, cops raced to the restaurant, running red lights with their sirens blaring. With their weapons drawn, officers subsequently entered the business and discovered no crime in progress.

But they did find Georges, who explained that she texted her boyfriend “as a prank that people were robbing the restaurant.” Since she had “created a dangerous environment” that could have resulted in harm to police or members of the public, Georges was arrested for misuse of the 9-1-1 system.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Kansas McDonald’s worker has been charged with one count of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer for allegedly putting cleaner in a deputy’s drink.

22-year-old Trevor Hockaday was charged Wednesday by Allen County police for putting a peroxide-based cleaner usually used to clean the restaurant’s counters in an Allen County deputy’s drink on Sept. 12th.

According to investigators, the deputy picked up the food from the McDonald’s drive-thru while Hockaday was working. Officials say a short time after drinking the beverage, the deputy experienced flu-like symptoms.

A Country Sheriff said, “He thought he caught the bug, but we found out two weeks later when an employee came forward and told the police department.” A co-worker of Hockaday’s reportedly came forward and said Hockaday added “four little squirts” of the cleaner to the cop’s beverage.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police say that an 81-year-old Florida man attempted to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother for $200,000 at a Port Orange Walmart. Hellmuth Kolb was arrested Saturday on charges of simple battery and false imprisonment.

Police said a woman was sitting with her daughter on a bench inside the Walmart when Kolb approached, asked if she was married, and started bidding on her daughter. The woman said she got up to leave, but Kolb grabbed her daughter and kissed her daughter’s wrist.

According to an arrest report, the woman left with her daughter and alerted store security. Authorities said the exchange was caught on camera, and Kolb was identified through his credit card transaction and social media.

Police said another woman told them she had a similar incident a month earlier with a man fitting Kolb’s description. Kolb told police he could not remember if he grabbed the girl, according to the arrest report. Police are checking to see if there are any similar instances he’s been involved in.