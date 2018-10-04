City of Fredericktown to get added help from grant

The City of Fredericktown will be getting some help thanks to a grant to prevent school violence.

Roughly $148,000 is going to the city.

The US Department of Justice announced more than $70 million in grant funding will be going to bolster school security, as well as educating and training students and faculties across America.

These grants are in addition to the funding to the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO), announced by Attorney General Sessions last week, to expand and update their curriculum to better support training programs.