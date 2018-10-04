Son of Missouri restaurant owner says not guilty in sex case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The son of the founder of a popular southwest Missouri cafe has pleaded not guilty to child sex trafficking.

Fifty-year-old Benjamin Lambert posted $100,000 bond after entering the plea Wednesday. His attorney said Lambert is living in a nursing home in the Sikeston area.

Lambert is accused of paying two children to participate in a sex act and for filming sexual contact involving the two children.

The Springfield News-Leader reports one of Lambert’s attorneys, Marvin Gilmore, said after the hearing that Lambert suffers from seizures and memory loss.

Lambert is the son of Norman Lambert, who founded Lambert’s Cafe. The company says Benjamin Lambert hasn’t been involved in managing the business for several years.