Two arrested on drug charges following Paducah traffic stop

Two people in Paducah are being held in the McCracken County Jail on charges following a traffic stop.

21-year-old Brookport resident Nausicaa Williams and 27-year-old Travis Jones were found to have drugs and a gun after they were stopped Tuesday evening.

They were stopped because a temporary tag had become unreadable on the car.

The officer then identified the smell of marijuana, coming from a marijuana cigarette.

A stolen .40-caliber handgun was discovered in the glove compartment.

Law enforcement found items related to trafficking marijuana in the trunk.