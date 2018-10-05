Congressman Smith Receives “Taxpayers’ Friend Award”

Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri District 8 was recently recognized by the National Taxpayers Union, or NTU.

He received the “Taxpayers’ Friend Award,” for, quote, “having one of the strongest voting records in Congress on cutting taxes, limiting the size of government, and advancing economic freedom.”

This comes particularly for his voting record in 2017; NTU says they evaluate all money-related decisions made by legislators when considering the awards.

Smith was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2013, and he now serves on the Ways and Means Committee and the Budget Committee.