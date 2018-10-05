Former Scott City mayor files new defamation lawsuit

The former Scott City mayor has filed a new defamation lawsuit after he dropped his former suit in August.

The Southeast Missourian reports former Mayor Ron Cummins is filing against the same three people he had formerly been suing: State Rep. Holly Rehder, former mayor Tim Porch, and Scotty City Resident Cindi Davidson Brashear.

Rehder had called for an investigation into Cummin’s potential abuse of power during his resignation in 2017. A few months later, he filed his original defamation suit.

His new attempt claims there were “malicious acts” by the defendants. This wasn’t clear in the initial suit, defendants argued.

Porch is said to have sent texts saying Cummins illegally fired employees without the authority. Cummins says that’s not true; Brashear is alleged to have made false accusations when she tried to have Cummins removed using a recall petition.