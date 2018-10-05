Missouri State Highway Patrol Calls News Conference about 1998 Portgageville Double Homicide

The Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s department in southeast Missouri’s New Madrid County have called a news conference for this morning in New Madrid, regarding a gruesome 1998 double murder in Portageville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says investigators from the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens will hold a 10 am news conference at the New Madrid County Courthouse, to announce the use of DNA to identify a suspect in the killings of Megan and Sherri Scherer.

The mother and daughter were shot to death inside their home on March 28, 1998.

The Patrol says the identified suspect has died.