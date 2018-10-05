Williamson County Sheriff’s Office holds Drug Take Back Day, October 27th

Williamson County is holding an event in the coming days meant to help folks turn in prescription medication they don’t need.

They’re holding it in conjunction with a National Prescription Drug Take Back event; people can come and drop off expired, unused, or unwanted prescription meds so the stuff doesn’t get abused.

You can also dispose of needles, but those need to be kept separate.

Other locations will include:

Mt. Vernon

DuQuoin

Carbondale

John A. Logan College

West City

Murphysboro

Cobden