Williamson County Sheriff’s Office holds Drug Take Back Day, October 27th
Williamson County is holding an event in the coming days meant to help folks turn in prescription medication they don’t need.
They’re holding it in conjunction with a National Prescription Drug Take Back event; people can come and drop off expired, unused, or unwanted prescription meds so the stuff doesn’t get abused.
You can also dispose of needles, but those need to be kept separate.
Other locations will include:
Mt. Vernon
DuQuoin
Carbondale
John A. Logan College
West City
Murphysboro
Cobden