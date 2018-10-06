Trading Post – October 6

Tree trimming – ph #: 573-979-0272

2 bedroom house for rent – Cape G. – ph #: 334-3595

Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

Pet pig – ph #: 579-2435

Beatles White album – ph #: 573-513-2175

2 bedroom house on West Mount

Reward for lost PTO shaft on Cape Rock, or buy replacement – ph #: 335-0009

Buying: tennis shoes – size 10 – ph #: 334-3595

Beginners drum set – $150

Wall entertainment unit – w/55 in. TV – $250

Buying: pull behind mower – ph #: 573-382-1711

16 ft. aluminum jon boat – $200

Dog trainer – $65 – ph #: 573-587-2480

Electric double recliner – $800 – ph #: 573-243-5877

Set of 14 in. mounted used tires – $35 each – ph #: 573-238-5755

2-cycle generator – $50

Buying: oil painted supplies – ph #: 651-3485

Firewood

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents each

Lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

Various drum equipment

Road case – $120

Ruger .44 pistol – $700

Buying: CB radios – ph #: 573-334-6543

Buying: side-by-side UTV – ph #: 573-382-6575

Laser jet printer/copier – w/ 6 reams of paper – $75

Riding lawn mower parts

Desk/Office chair – ph #: 573-225-1870