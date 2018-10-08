20 year old New Madrid County murder case solved; killer deceased

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office held news conferences to discuss how the murder cases of Sherri and Megan Sherer had been resolved.

The case dates back to 1998, and involved a serial rapist and killer who was killed in a standoff with officers a year later.

Sherri Scherer and her 12-year-old daughter Megan had been shot in their home near Portageville, and Megan had been sexually assaulted.

Advancements in DNA testing led investigators to identify Robert Eugene Brashers of Paragould, Arkansas.

Sheriff Terry Stevens Friday called it one of the “most heinous crimes ever in the history of New Madrid County.”