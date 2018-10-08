Free Wi-Fi available in downtown Cape Girardeau

There’s now free Wi-Fi in downtown Cape Girardeau, covering the areas of Broadway, Main and Spanish streets.

The Marquette Tech District Foundation has partnered with the City of Cape Girardeau to make it possible, in an effort that first started back in 2016.

Per the agreement, the foundation has access to fiber from the city to connect their private network, in exchange for free Wi-Fi.

Expansion efforts are currently being developed for the Wi-Fi’s range.