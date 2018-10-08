Hartzler serves on committee negotiating Farm Bill differences, says SNAP worker requirements are the main roadblock
West-central Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says there are still issues standing in the way of the farm bill reaching committee agreement. Hartzler, a Republican serving as a farm bill conference committee member, says the primary disagreement is the food stamp benefit work requirements favored by House Republicans.
Some lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, oppose the worker requirements.